The Panthers waived Wilson on Sunday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Wilson isn't really capable of taking on a full-time NHL role, but he's amassed plenty of top-level experience since entering the league in 2014-15, so he'll be a great option for the Panthers to have on their taxi squad in 2020-21. The 28-year-old forward picked up two points in six games with the Sabres last season.