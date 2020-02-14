Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Absent from practice
Bobrovsky missed Friday's practice session due to illness, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
If Bobrovsky's ailment continues to linger, the Panther could be forced to utilize Samuel Montembeault versus Edmonton on Saturday. Considering the 31-year-old Bobrovsky's recent run of form -- he went 0-4-1 with a 3.86 GAA in his last five outings -- coach Joel Quenneville may be inclined to give Montembeault a look regardless.
