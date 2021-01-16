Bobrovsky (undisclosed) is on track to play in Tuesday's home game against the Blackhawks, according to head coach Joel Quenneville on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky missed training camp, and Quenneville stated that the team is taking a cautious approach with their franchise goaltender. Chris Driedger will start Sunday's season opener against the Blackhawks, but the Panthers hope that by the time Tuesday rolls around, Bobrovsky will have his conditioning up to speed. However, Driedger could start a second straight game if Bobrovsky sustains a setback.