Bobrovsky stopped 32 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Bobrovsky held the Lightning off the board in the first period but surrendered four goals in the final two frames, including three power-play tallies. The 33-year-old netminder now has a .903 save percentage through seven playoff starts. Bobrovsky will look to bounce back Thursday in Game 2.

