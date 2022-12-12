Bobrovsky stopped 27 of 31 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Bobrovsky allowed four goals before the Kraken tacked on an empty netter as the Panthers fell 5-2. The 34-year-old netminder started both games of a back-to-back while Spencer Knight (illness) was sidelined. Bobrovsky has struggled this season as he falls to 5-8-1 with a .884 save percentage. Knight should continue to see more playing time over the veteran netminder when healthy.