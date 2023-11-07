Bobrovsky stopped 18 of 22 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over Columbus on Monday.

Florida jumped ahead to a 3-0 lead by 6:09 of the opening frame, but Bobrovsky couldn't hold back the Blue Jackets, allowing the Panthers to even fall behind 4-3 after Alexandre Texier scored midway through the third period. Florida ultimately bailed him out though, boosting his record to 5-3-1 even as his GAA climbed to 2.68 and his save percentage dipped to .905. This is the third time in nine appearances this season that Bobrovsky has allowed at least four goals.