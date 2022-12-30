Bobrovsky stopped 25 pucks in a 7-2 win over Montreal on Thursday.

Bob was beaten twice on first-period power plays. Arber Xhekaj fired a slapper from the point and at 11:14 of the first period and Josh Anderson put a rebound behind Bobrovsky on a 5-on-3 man advantage late that same frame. After that, he filled the net with bricks and his teammates did the rest. Bobrovsky is just 4-5-0 in nine starts in December, and he's allowed two or fewer goals in just four of those starts. The Panthers need better netminding from him and Spencer Knight to ensure a playoff berth.