Bobrovsky kicked out 19 of 21 shots in a 2-0 loss to Minnesota on Thursday.

Bobrovsky surrendered a goal in each of the first and second periods. The Panthers tried to help him out by firing 41 shots on Filip Gustavsson, but nothing got past the Wild goaltender. Bobrovsky had a 24-20-3 record, 3.07 GAA and .901 save percentage in 50 regular-season contests last year, but he did better in the 2023 playoffs with a 12-6 record, 2.78 GAA and .915 save percentage in 19 appearances.