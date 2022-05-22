Bobrovsky stopped 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
Bobrovsky was solid in Game 3 but the Panthers' offense continued to struggle as they now trail 3-0 in the series. The 33-year-old netminder now has a .906 save percentage in the playoffs with a 2.88 GAA. Bobrovsky will likely be in goal Monday for a back-to-back start as the Panthers looking to avoid a sweep in Tampa Bay.
