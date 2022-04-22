Bobrovsky made 27 saves in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Don't look now, but the much-maligned Bobrovsky from the last few seasons has just extended his Panthers' season record with his 38th win of the season. And he's actually unbeaten since the end of February (12-0-0 in 14 starts). Sure, Bob was pulled in back-to-back contests to start April, but that speed wobble seems to be well behind him.