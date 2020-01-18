Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back in action
Bobrovsky (upper body) will return to the blue paint for Saturday's game in Detroit, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky missed Florida's last two games as he was dealing with an upper-body injury. In his last appearance, he stopped 30-of-32 shots in a win over the Canucks on Jan. 9. The 31-year-old netminder owns a 3.29 GAA and .896 save percentage this season as he's still adjusting in his first campaign with the Panthers.
