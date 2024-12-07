Bobrovsky (personal) will guard the home net Saturday against San Jose, Katie Engleson of Scripps Sports reports.
Bobrovsky missed Florida's last two games while he and his wife welcomed their second child. The 36-year-old Bobrovsky is 11-5-1 with a 3.04 GAA and an .890 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Could return Saturday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Not traveling to Pittsburgh•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back-to-back victories•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated starter Friday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back in win column•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Expected to start Wednesday•