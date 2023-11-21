Bobrovsky made 25 saves in Monday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Edmonton jumped out to a 2-0 lead nine minutes into the first period, but Bobrovsky kept his composure and got rewarded once the Florida offense started rolling. The veteran netminder is enjoying a strong November, going 6-1-0 in seven starts with a 2.45 GAA and .908 save percentage.