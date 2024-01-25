Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period but had it spoiled by a Dylan Guenther power-play tally. Bobrovsky shook off a brief slump that has seen him go 0-1-1 over his prior three appearances while giving up 10 goals on 65 shots, but those were his only losses since Christmas. Over his last 10 outings, Bob sports a 2.62 GAA and .907 save percentage.