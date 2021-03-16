Bobrovsky stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 6-3 win over the Blackhawks on Monday.

Bobrovsky and the Panthers trailed 3-1 in the latter stages of the second period, but Florida erupted for five unanswered goals over the game's final 25 minutes. The rally allowed Bobrovsky to extend his winning streak to six games, although he's also benefited from an offense averaging five goals per contest during that stretch. Still, Bobrovsky is enjoying his most successful run since signing with Florida last season, and he now owns a sparkling 12-2-2 record on the year. The 2.95 GAA and .905 save percentage still need some work, but Bobrovsky has re-established himself as a viable fantasy option in 2020-21.