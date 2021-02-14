Bobrovsky made 22 saves in a 6-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.
It was Bobrovsky's first loss in regulation this season (5-1-1). However, it was the second time in his last four games that he allowed six goals. And despite his strong record, Bob's save percentage sits at .899. Bobrovsky has been a queasy activation while in the Floridian litter box and we don't see that changing short term.
