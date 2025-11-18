Bobrovsky turned aside 10 shots in Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks.

Florida out-shot the visitors 41-15 on the night, but Vancouver's chances all came in high-danger areas as Bobrovsky's defense hung him out to dry on a number of occasions. Fortunately for the veteran netminder, the Panthers' offense set a new season scoring high. Bobrovsky has faced fewer than 20 shots in four of his last eight starts, but he's just 5-3-0 during that stretch with a shaky 3.27 GAA and .856 save percentage.