Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bailed out by offense Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky turned aside 10 shots in Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks.
Florida out-shot the visitors 41-15 on the night, but Vancouver's chances all came in high-danger areas as Bobrovsky's defense hung him out to dry on a number of occasions. Fortunately for the veteran netminder, the Panthers' offense set a new season scoring high. Bobrovsky has faced fewer than 20 shots in four of his last eight starts, but he's just 5-3-0 during that stretch with a shaky 3.27 GAA and .856 save percentage.
