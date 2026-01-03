Bobrovsky stopped 15 of 19 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The star goaltender was unable to deliver a strong showing in this highly anticipated matchup, and the four goals he allowed were the most since he conceded six in a loss to the Blue Jackets on Dec. 6. The lack of consistency has been an issue for Bobrovsky of late, as he's gone 2-2-0 in his last four games while posting a subpar .865 save percentage in that stretch.