Bobrovsky stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. The final two goals were empty-netters in the final two minutes of the third period.

Mason Appleton and Patrick Kane found the twine behind Bobrovsky in the second period.. The Red Wings handed Bobrovsky his first defeat of the season, but he continues to play at a high level. He hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his four starts.