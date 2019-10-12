Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Better performance in shootout loss
Bobrovsky turned aside 30 of 32 shots Friday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo.
Bobrovsky was pulled from his previous start on Tuesday after giving up four goals on 14 shots against Carolina, and he entered Friday's game with an ugly 4.77 GAA and .859 save percentage over his first three starts. So tonight was a much-needed bounce-back for the 31-year-old, who couldn't be faulted on any of the Buffalo goals. Bobrovsky and the Panthers are right back at it Saturday against the Islanders.
