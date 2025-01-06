Bobrovsky will tend the twine for Monday's road game against Colorado.
Bobrovsky hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last six appearances but has gone 4-2-0 in that span. Still, with 17 wins in 26 outings, the 36-year-old Russian is primed to reach the 30-win mark for the third time in the last four seasons. While it's possible Spencer Knight gets a few extra starts to keep Bobrovsky well rested, the veteran is the clear No. 1 option for Florida.
