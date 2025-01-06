Share Video

Bobrovsky will tend the twine for Monday's road clash with Colorado.

Bobrovsky hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last six appearances but is still sporting a 4-2-0 record. Still, with 17 wins in his 26 outings, the 36-year-old Russian is well primed to reach the 30-win mark for the third time in the last four seasons. While it's possible Spencer Knight gets a few extra starts to keep Bobrovsky well rested, the veteran is the clear No. 1 option for Florida.

