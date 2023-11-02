Bobrovsky will be in the visiting goal versus the Red Wings on Thursday.

Bobrovsky is 3-3-1 with a 2.87 GAA and .904 save percentage this season. He has played well in his last five games after losing his first two starts. Bobrovsky will face the Red Wings, who lead the NHL in scoring with 40 goals in 10 games, but haven't scored more than two goals in their last 13 games against the Panthers.