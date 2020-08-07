Bobrovsky will tend the twine against the Islanders for Friday's Game 4 matchup, John Wawrow of the AP reports.

After two disappointing outings to start the series, Bobrovsky bounced back with a 20-save victory over the Islanders in Game 3 to stave off elimination. Still, the netminder didn't face much action (22 shots) and managed just a .909 save percentage. The Russian will need to find his elite form if the Panthers are going to win three games in a row.