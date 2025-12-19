Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease versus Carolina on Friday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Bobrovsky has won four straight games, though his save percentage has been spotty, allowing 11 goals on 104 shots (.894 save percentage). The 37-year-old netminder is 14-8-1 with three shutouts, a 2.80 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. The Hurricanes are fifth in NHL scoring, generating 3.27 goals per game.