Bobrovsky will defend the home crease against St. Louis on Friday.

Bobrovsky is 6-1-0 in his last seven starts with a 2.26 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The 36-year-old netminder is 15-6-1 with a 2.89 GAA and an .892 save percentage this season. He will face the Blues, who have scored only 86 times in 34 contests this season.