Bobrovsky will defend the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

This will be Bobrovsky's seventh straight start as the Panthers are in a fight for a playoff spot. Bobrovsky is 18-17-2 with a 3.04 GAA and .904 save percentage. He has given up nine goals on 117 shots in his last four games. Bobrovsky will face the Penguins, who hold down the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, five points ahead of the 11th place Panthers.