Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease versus Edmonton on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky was perfect in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Devils, stopping all 32 shots he faced. He is 10-5-0 this season with a pair of shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and an .893 save percentage. The Oilers will complete a seven-game road trip in Saturday's contest and sit 20th in the league with 2.96 goals per game.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blanks Devils for second shutout•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Thursday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bailed out by offense Monday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Monday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Takes loss on home ice•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Expected to start Saturday•