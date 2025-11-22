default-cbs-image
Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease versus Edmonton on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky was perfect in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Devils, stopping all 32 shots he faced. He is 10-5-0 this season with a pair of shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and an .893 save percentage. The Oilers will complete a seven-game road trip in Saturday's contest and sit 20th in the league with 2.96 goals per game.

