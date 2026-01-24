Bobrovsky will defend the road goal in Minnesota on Saturday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has struggled in the month of January, posting a 2-5-0 record with a 4.22 GAA and an .824 save percentage. Overall. the 37-year-old is 19-14-1 with three shutouts, a 3.09 GAA and an .875 save percentage. Bobrovsky will attempt to turn it around against the Wild, who are tied for 14th in league scoring, averaging 3.17 goals per game.