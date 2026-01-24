Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
Bobrovsky will defend the road goal in Minnesota on Saturday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky has struggled in the month of January, posting a 2-5-0 record with a 4.22 GAA and an .824 save percentage. Overall. the 37-year-old is 19-14-1 with three shutouts, a 3.09 GAA and an .875 save percentage. Bobrovsky will attempt to turn it around against the Wild, who are tied for 14th in league scoring, averaging 3.17 goals per game.
