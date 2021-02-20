Bobrovsky will defend the road net in Saturday's game versus the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Chris Driedger received the last three starts, but Bobrovsky will get a chance to earn back some playing time. Bobrovsky has been up and down this year. His stats are rough, posting an .884 save percentage and a 3.33 GAA through seven appearances, but his 5-1-1 record is appealing. Nevertheless, the matchup against the floundering Red Wings is ideal.