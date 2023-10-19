Per coach Paul Maurice, Bobrovsky will defend the home crease versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday, according to Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida.

Bobrovsky picked up his first win of the season Monday, stopping 31 shots in a 4-3 win over New Jersey. The win came after a pair of losses to open the season with Bobrovsky giving up seven goals on 55 shots. Bobrovsky could have a tough time Thursday as the Maple Leafs have filled the net in the early going, scoring 14 times in just three games.