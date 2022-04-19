Bobrovsky will start against the Islanders on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky is on a mini-heater, having won three straight while allowing six combined goals. With just seven games remaining (including Tuesday) this season and 36 wins to his credit, Bob isn't likely to crest his career-high 41 victories set in 2016-17 with Columbus, but he's been a fantastic asset for fantasy managers in what's been a dominant campaign by the Panthers. Opposing New York has alternated wins and losses over the last seven games after winning four straight from March 29 to April 3.