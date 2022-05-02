Bobrovsky will tend the twine at home for Game 1 against the Capitals on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky came just one victory shy of reaching the 40-win mark for the second time in his 12-year NHL career this season. Still, the Russian netminder posted his best GAA (2.67) and save percentage (.913) since joining the Panthers ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. Barring a dramatic dip in performance, Bobrovsky should start the rest of the way for Florida.