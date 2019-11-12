Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes versus Bruins
Bobrovsky will tend the twine on the road against Boston on Tuesday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
After signing a huge seven-year, $70 million contract in the offseason, Bobrovsky has been rather pedestrian for the Panthers, as he is 6-3-4 with a career-worst 3.39 GAA and .884 save percentage. The Russian netminder likely won't relish a trip to Beantown considering he is 3-6-2 in 12 career matchups with the Bruins, his second fewest wins against any team in the league.
