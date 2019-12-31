Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes versus Jackets
Bobrovsky will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt with Columbus, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Bobrovsky will make his return to Columbus for the first time since leaving in free agency over the summer. In seven years with the Blue Jackets, the netminder went 213-130-27 with a .921 save percentage and 33 shutouts. The Russian's 2019-20 campaign has been underwhelming, as he is sporting a career-worst 3.26 GAA in 30 appearances.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Wins an ugly one•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Lit up by Lightning•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending cage against Lightning•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises to easy win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.