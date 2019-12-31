Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes versus Jackets

Bobrovsky will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt with Columbus, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Bobrovsky will make his return to Columbus for the first time since leaving in free agency over the summer. In seven years with the Blue Jackets, the netminder went 213-130-27 with a .921 save percentage and 33 shutouts. The Russian's 2019-20 campaign has been underwhelming, as he is sporting a career-worst 3.26 GAA in 30 appearances.