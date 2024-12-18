Bobrovsky will tend the twine for Wednesday's road game against Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky has been effective recently, and he'll draw the start for the fifth time over the Panthers' last six games. The 36-year-old has picked up wins in five of his last six outings, going 5-1-0 with a 2.47 GAA and .901 save percentage during that time.