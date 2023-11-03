Bobrovsky turned aside all 22 shots he faced in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

While he wasn't busy, Bobrovsky had an answer for every puck Detroit sent his way as he recorded his first shutout of the season and the 39th of his career. The veteran netminder has just one regulation loss in his last six starts, going 4-1-1 with a 2.15 GAA and .926 save percentage over that stretch. The Vezina-caliber version of Bobrovsky hasn't surfaced for any significant length of time since he became a Panther in 2019-20, but the 35-year-old appears to be locked in right now.