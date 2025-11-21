Bobrovsky made 31 saves in Thursday's 1-0 win over New Jersey.

Sam Reinhart gave the Panthers a lead midway through the first period, and it was all the offense Bobrovsky would need in a dazzling performance. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner has two shutouts on the season and 51 for his career as he closes in on cracking the all-time top 25, and while Bobrovsky's had a couple rough outings in November, over his last eight starts he's gone 6-2-0 with a 2.62 GAA and .892 save percentage.