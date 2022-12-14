Bobrovsky turned aside 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Facing the team he won two Vezina Trophies with (2012-13 and 2016-17), Bobrovsky flashed his old elite form as he recorded his first shutout of the year and the 38th of his career. It was an impressive turnaround after he coughed up eight goals combined over his prior two starts, but the 34-year-old still carries a 3.35 GAA and .889 save percentage on the season.