Bobrovsky surrendered six goals on 41 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Nashville.

Bobrovsky seemed to be headed for a win with his team leading 5-3 late in the third, but two goals in a 1:09 span pulled Nashville even with just over four minutes remaining. Filip Forsberg completed the Predators' comeback with the overtime winner for his second goal and fifth point of the night. Expect backup Chris Driedger -- who has outplayed Bobrovsky in the early going -- to man the crease for Florida in Friday's rematch.