Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blue-paint bound Monday

Bobrovsky will defend the road net Monday against the Sharks, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky was chased from his last start after letting up three goals on nine shots to the Flyers, but he'll look to get back on track in a favorable matchup. The Sharks rank 24th with 2.76 goals per home game already, and now they'll be without three top-six forwards -- Tomas Hertl (knee), Logan Couture (ankle) and Evander Kane (suspension) -- along with dynamic blueliner Erik Karlsson (thumb). That's a ton of firepower Bobrovsky doesn't have to worry about, but the netminder's inconsistent play doesn't yield much optimism.