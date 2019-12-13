Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bob of old may be back
Bobrovsky made 27 saves Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders. He allowed two goals.
Bob appears to be waking from a season-long slumber and that can't come soon enough for his owners. Bobrovsky has allowed just six goals in his last four games. The Panthers could rocket up the standings if the Bob of the past has returned. And your opportunity to get him at a discount in a deal may be closing.
