Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bounce back not enough

Bobrovsky made 34 saves Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

It was a sharp rebound in play following a five-goal loss to the Capitals. But Bobrovsky's hot-cold performances are making fantasy owners yank out their hair. Once among the league's most elite, Bob the Goalie has slipped. Maybe it's the sand and heat in Florida. We're confident he'll find his footing in Panthers territory, but you need to plug your nose and pray until he does.