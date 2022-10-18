Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 33 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.
Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. Bobrovsky kept things close until the third period, when a Panthers blue line corps that was already missing Brandon Montour (upper body) lost Aaron Ekblad to a lower-body injury. Whether Bobrovsky or Spencer Knight is in net for Florida on Wednesday against Philadelphia, they may be working with a patchwork group of defenseman.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will start Monday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Strong in Panthers' season opener•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting season opener•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Expected to start•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to start versus Carolina•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 24 in Game 4 loss•