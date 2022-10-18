Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 33 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. Bobrovsky kept things close until the third period, when a Panthers blue line corps that was already missing Brandon Montour (upper body) lost Aaron Ekblad to a lower-body injury. Whether Bobrovsky or Spencer Knight is in net for Florida on Wednesday against Philadelphia, they may be working with a patchwork group of defenseman.