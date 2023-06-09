Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Bobrovsky was lit up for eight goals on 46 shots over two games in Vegas, but head coach Paul Maurice chose to stick with the veteran goalie. He was back in prime form Thursday, as Bobrovsky kept the Panthers within striking distance until Matthew Tkachuk tied the game late in the third period and Carter Verhaeghe won it in the extra session. Bobrovsky has won 12 of his 17 appearances this postseason, and he'll likely get the nod again in Game 4 on Saturday.