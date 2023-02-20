Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks on Monday.

The Panthers fell behind 2-0 after Bobrovsky allowed a pair of goals in the first period. However, the 34-year-old netminder would hold Anaheim to one goal over the final two frames while Florida rallied for a 4-3 overtime win. It was a solid response from Bobrovsky after he allowed four goals on 11 shots before being pulled from his last start Saturday. He improves to 17-15-2 with a .902 save percentage this season.