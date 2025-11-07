Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bounces back with win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Bobrovsky was able to limit the Kings to a pair of goals scored 1:37 apart in the middle of the first period. The 37-year-old has had some uneven performances lately, but this was one of his better outings of the year. He's now at a 7-4-0 record with a 2.74 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 11 starts. The Panthers' road trip continues Saturday in San Jose.
