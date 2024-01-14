Bobrovsky stopped 18 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to New Jersey.

The Devils' final goal was scored into an empty net. Bobrovsky was the victim of some bad puck luck in addition to a lack of offensive support, but he still saw his win streak end at seven. On the season, the veteran netminder sports a 2.45 GAA and .911 save percentage, and his 21 wins are tied for third in the NHL with Connor Hellebuyck, behind only Alexandar Georgiev (24) and Thatcher Demko (22).