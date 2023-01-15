Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

The veteran netminder allowed a goal in each period, but he did just enough to secure his third win in his last four starts and his 11th of the season. Bobrovsky has never been able to recapture his Vezina form in Florida, but he's steadied the ship a bit since the beginning of December with a 2.83 GAA and .910 save percentage over his last 15 appearances.