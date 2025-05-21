Bobrovsky made 31 saves Tuesday in the Panthers' 5-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The veteran netminder won for the fifth time in Florida's last six games, as he gets hot at the right time for the team's chances of a Stanley Cup repeat. Bobrovsky has allowed two goals or fewer in five straight starts, posting a 1.21 GAA and .952 save percentage over that stretch, and he'll take significant momentum into Game 2 on Thursday.